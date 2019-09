Sofia Mirza found involved in money laundering

(@Aneesah05582539)

Pakistani model and actress Sofia Mirza (Khushbakht Mirza) has been found involved in money laundering case

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Pakistani model and actress Sofia Mirza (Khushbakht Mirza) has been found involved in money laundering case.According to details, a complaint has been lodged in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after which, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been directed to launch probe into the matter.

Earlier, model girl Ayyan Ali was caught at airport for in money laundering and was imprisoned.

However, later she fled Dubai.