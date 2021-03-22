Sohai Ali Abro ties knot with cricketer Shehzar Mohammad

(@fidahassanain)

Prominent figures of the showbiz industry including Hamayun Saeed graced the occasion on the big day of the couple.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2021) Renowned actress, model and dancer Sohai Ali Abro tied knot with cricketer and trainer Shehzar Mohammad, the reports said on Monday.

Shehzar Mohammad is the son of former cricketer Shoaib Mohammad and grandson of late Pakistan Test captain Hanif Mohammad. |

The couple looked stunning under the shades of white and gold for their big day.

Prominent figures from the showbiz industry including Actor Humayun Saeed took part in the wedding ceremony.

Hamayun Saeed took to social media and wished happy marriage to the couple.

“Many congratulations to Sohai and Shehzar. May Allah bless you both with lots and lots of happiness, prosperity and a lifetime of togetherness,” the actor wrote.

People were flocking to social media to wish them the best.