Solangi Grieved Over Demise Of Famous Actor Nisar Qadri

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the famous actor Nisar Qadri

The minister was saddened by hearing the news of the passing of Nisar Qadri and in his condolence message, he expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty to grant them courage to bear the irreparable loss.

He also prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

He recalled the exceptional acting skills displayed by the late Nisar Qadri in numerous dramas on Pakistan Television (PTV).

Murtaza Solangi paid rich tribute to the late Nisar Qadri for his contributions to the legacy of the ptv and reaffirmed that his work for national tv would never be forgotten.

The passing of Nisar Qadri had created an irreplaceable void in the entertainment industry, he said.

