Solidarity With Kashmir: Sajal Aly Refuses To Perform In Indian Film

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 04:15 PM

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly has rejected an offer to perform in Bollywood film in solidarity with occupied Kashmir

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) Pakistani actress Sajal Aly has rejected an offer to perform in Bollywood film in solidarity with occupied Kashmir.According to details, the Mom' star has said that no Pakistani artist will work in India until the end of atrocities and human right violations in the valley.

She said that television actors have played a vital role in revival of film industry however, the efforts of directors and produces should also be appreciated.

