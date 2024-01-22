Open Menu

‘Some Of Relatives Still Believe That I And Shoaib Are Married,’ Says Ayesha Omar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 22, 2024 | 05:51 PM

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha Omar

The actress says her private pictures spread on social media and many start thinking that she has got married to Shoaib Malik.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2024) Lollywood actress Ayesha Omar on Monday said that some of her relatives still believe the rumors of her past and that she and former Pakistan Captain Shoaib Malik are married.

“A lot has happened to me, initially, I used to get very scared, but now it's not like that. My private pictures continue to circulate on social media, many rumors have been spread, and people have even claimed that I got married to Shoaib Malik,” said Ayesha Omar in a recent podcast hosted by senior Actress Aftab Omar.

The clip of the actress went viral on the social media.

The response of the actress came after the announcement of actress Sana Javed's marriage to national cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Ayesha said, “People who know me are well aware of my choices and principles,”.

It should be noted that a romantic photoshoot of Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Malik went viral on social media, leading to speculations about a relationship between them.

Later, Ayesha Omar denied these rumors.

It is worth mentioning that on the morning of January 20, Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed announced their marriage.

Despite several months passing since the divorce news, there has been no confirmation or denial from both Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza regarding the rumors. The couple welcomed their first son, Azhaan, on October 30, 2018, eight years after their marriage in April 2010.

