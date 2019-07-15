UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some People Are Jealous Of My Success: Meera

Chand Sahkeel 20 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:37 PM

Some people are jealous of my success: Meera

Pakistani actress Meera on Monday has said that she doesn't care as some people are jealous of her success.In a statement, the actress said that she is very happy as her movie Baaji' has done huge business across the country

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) Pakistani actress Meera on Monday has said that she doesn't care as some people are jealous of her success.In a statement, the actress said that she is very happy as her movie Baaji' has done huge business across the country.

She said that she doesn't have enough time to respond to the criticism.I am concentrating on my work to maintain my place in the showbiz, she continued.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Business Showbiz Meera

Recent Stories

Syrian Red Crescent Sends Humanitarian Food Convoy ..

11 minutes ago

China to Cease Cooperation With US Firms Selling A ..

7 minutes ago

Zimbabwe inflation rate soars to 175%

7 minutes ago

South Korean Prime Minister Expected in Tajikistan ..

7 minutes ago

Scores of European multinational companies poised ..

7 minutes ago

Govt efforts to eradicate corruption lauded

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.