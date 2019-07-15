Some people are jealous of my success: Meera

Pakistani actress Meera on Monday has said that she doesn't care as some people are jealous of her success.In a statement, the actress said that she is very happy as her movie Baaji' has done huge business across the country

She said that she doesn't have enough time to respond to the criticism.I am concentrating on my work to maintain my place in the showbiz, she continued.