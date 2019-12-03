Someone throws shoe at Asim Azhar during concert

(@Aneesah05582539)

An unidentified person threw a shoe at Pakistani singer Asim Azhar during his live concert

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) An unidentified person threw a shoe at Pakistani singer Asim Azhar during his live concert.As the video went viral on the internet, his fans expressed anger and denounced the disgusting act.According to details, the singer has planned to visit Rahim Yar Khan, Gujranwala, Okara, Sargodha, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Islamabad, and Multan for concerts.