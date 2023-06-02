UrduPoint.com

Sonakshi Sinha Overjoyed By Dahaad Web Series Success

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 02, 2023 | 06:18 PM

Sonakshi Sinha overjoyed by Dahaad web series success

The Bollywood actress says it has been incredible, so overwhelming and the people who haven't spoken to me in years are messaging me, and even those whom I don't know from the industry have reached out.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2023) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is experiencing great joy and gratitude for the tremendous success of her recently released web series, Dahaad.

The actress shared her reaction to the overwhelming response during an interview with an Indian news outlet.

Expressing her emotions, Sinha said, "It has been incredible, so overwhelming. People who haven't spoken to me in years are messaging me, and even those whom I don't know from the industry have reached out."

She recounted a recent incident at a restaurant where random people approached her, not just for a photograph, but to express their love for her performance in Dahaad. Sinha admitted that she is still figuring out how to handle this newfound attention.

The actress, known for her role in Double XL, further shared, "I feel like I am making my debut all over again. The last time I received such appreciation was a long time ago, for Lootera in 2013, followed by Akira. Even in Kalank, although not at this level."

Regarding director Reema Kagti's comment about her being underutilized, Sinha responded, "Sometimes, but not all the time."

She concluded by expressing her commitment to always giving her best, regardless of the role she is given. Sinha expressed gratitude to individuals like Reema and Zoya Akhtar for recognizing her abilities and providing her with characters that justify her talent. She expressed hope that more people would do the same in the future.

