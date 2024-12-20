Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference

(@Abdulla99267510)

Actress says she is lucky she does not have any intention to work with such person

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2024) Sonakshi Sinha, the renowned actress of Bollywood, has recalled the actor by saying that an actor refused to work with her in the past by citing the age difference.

“He refused to work with me by saying that I looked elder than him,” said the actress without naming the actor in a recent interview.

She said, “In Bollywood, the women are given preference over men but in the past, an actor just refused to work with her by saying that I look elder than him,”.

She reacted to the refusal of the actor without naming it.

“I feel myself lucky because I did not work with that actor,” said Sonakshi.

She said that she herself did not have any interest in working with such persons.

The actress said she is five to six years younger than the actor who refused to work with her in the past.