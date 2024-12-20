Open Menu

Sonakshi Sinha Recalls Actor Refusing To Work With Her Over Age Difference

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 20, 2024 | 05:32 PM

Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference

Actress says she is lucky she does not have any intention to work with such person

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2024) Sonakshi Sinha, the renowned actress of Bollywood, has recalled the actor by saying that an actor refused to work with her in the past by citing the age difference.

“He refused to work with me by saying that I looked elder than him,” said the actress without naming the actor in a recent interview.

She said, “In Bollywood, the women are given preference over men but in the past, an actor just refused to work with her by saying that I look elder than him,”.

She reacted to the refusal of the actor without naming it.

“I feel myself lucky because I did not work with that actor,” said Sonakshi.

She said that she herself did not have any interest in working with such persons.

The actress said she is five to six years younger than the actor who refused to work with her in the past.

Related Topics

Bollywood Sonakshi Sinha Women

Recent Stories

Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with ..

Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference

3 minutes ago
 People do not trust state institutions; they want ..

People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..

18 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Mak ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives

20 minutes ago
 KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, h ..

KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..

29 minutes ago
 Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolutio ..

Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA

35 minutes ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK

45 minutes ago
Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bil ..

Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill

55 minutes ago
 UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

1 hour ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL P ..

PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA

2 hours ago
 MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Gu ..

MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline

3 hours ago
 CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financi ..

CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financial market cooperation

3 hours ago
 New Year holiday announced for federal government

New Year holiday announced for federal government

4 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz