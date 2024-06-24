Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2024) Famous Indian actress Sonakshi Sinha has tied the knot with her old friend and fellow actor Zaheer Iqbal.

Sonakshi confirmed the marriage by sharing a post on a social media platform along with pictures of the ceremony.

According to Indian news agency NDTV, the simple wedding ceremony was held in Sonakshi Sinha’s recently purchased apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, attended by both families and friends.

At the ceremony, Sonakshi Sinha wore a white saree along with a white necklace and flowers in her hair, while Zaheer Iqbal also wore a white kurta. Sonakshi shared a photo with her father, Shatrughan Sinha, and Zaheer Iqbal, and in another picture, she can be seen signing the marriage documents.

Alongside the wedding photos, Sonakshi wrote that on June 23, 2017, six years ago, they saw love in each other’s eyes and decided to walk together. Today, thanks to that love and the blessings of both families, they have overcome all challenges to reach this point, and now they are husband and wife.

Speaking to the media, Sonakshi’s father, Bollywood actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, said that every father waits for the moment when he hands over his daughter to the person she has chosen.

He said that his daughter is happiest with Zaheer, and he prays for their union to remain strong.

Meanwhile, there are speculations in Indian media that Sonakshi Sinha might convert to islam to marry the Muslim actor.

According to Indian media, under Islamic teachings, it is necessary for a non-Muslim woman to convert to Islam to marry a Muslim man, and similarly, a non-Muslim man marrying a Muslim woman must also convert to Islam.

Due to this, there are speculations that Sonakshi Sinha might traditionally convert to Islam. However, on the other hand, Indian media reported a statement from Zaheer Iqbal’s father, indicating that the actress would not convert to Islam. Zaheer Iqbal’s father stated that the two would marry under the Special Marriage Act and their marriage would be legal without any religious implications; it is a union of two hearts.

In India, the Special Marriage Act exists for the marriage of individuals from different religions, under which marriages of Muslim and Hindu actors like Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have also taken place.