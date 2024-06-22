Open Menu

Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's Mehndi Function Photos Storm Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 22, 2024 | 02:02 PM

Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media

The picture, shared on Instagram Stories by the couple's friend Jafar Ali Munshi, features Sonakshi in a brown Banarasi outfit and Zaheer in a white and brown contrast shirt, posing with friends.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2024) Photos from Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function stormed into the social media on Saturday.

The picture, shared on Instagram Stories by the couple's friend Jafar Ali Munshi, features Sonakshi in a brown Banarasi outfit and Zaheer in a white and brown contrast shirt, posing with friends.

The house is beautifully decorated with yellow, orange, and white marigold flowers, perfectly matching the mehndi function's theme.

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha announced her marriage to her friend Zaheer Iqbal, revealing that they would wed on the 23rd of this month in Mumbai.

Earlier the reports emerged that Sonakshi and Zaheer wanted to keep their wedding private, but their friends have now shared a photo from the event.

In a related development, the reports emerged in the Indian media about a possible rift within the Sinha family, showing that no family members would attend the wedding festivities.

However, Shatrughan Sinha refuted these claims, stating he would indeed attend his daughter's wedding and give her his blessings.

Related Topics

India Mumbai Bollywood Social Media Marriage Orange Sonakshi Sinha Family Media Event From Instagram

Recent Stories

Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct ..

Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations

42 minutes ago
 ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Troph ..

ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencie ..

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies

15 hours ago
 EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP p ..

EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan

15 hours ago
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrate ..

71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad

15 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak

15 hours ago
 Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as re ..

Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts

15 hours ago
 Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promotin ..

Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood

15 hours ago
 RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' ..

RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road

15 hours ago
 Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 p ..

Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent

15 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz