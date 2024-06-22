Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's Mehndi Function Photos Storm Social Media
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 22, 2024 | 02:02 PM
The picture, shared on Instagram Stories by the couple's friend Jafar Ali Munshi, features Sonakshi in a brown Banarasi outfit and Zaheer in a white and brown contrast shirt, posing with friends.
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2024) Photos from Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function stormed into the social media on Saturday.
The house is beautifully decorated with yellow, orange, and white marigold flowers, perfectly matching the mehndi function's theme.
Recently, Sonakshi Sinha announced her marriage to her friend Zaheer Iqbal, revealing that they would wed on the 23rd of this month in Mumbai.
Earlier the reports emerged that Sonakshi and Zaheer wanted to keep their wedding private, but their friends have now shared a photo from the event.
In a related development, the reports emerged in the Indian media about a possible rift within the Sinha family, showing that no family members would attend the wedding festivities.
However, Shatrughan Sinha refuted these claims, stating he would indeed attend his daughter's wedding and give her his blessings.
