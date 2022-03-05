Sonakshi snubs social media users over marriage rumours with Salman Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Dabang actress has asked the users whether they are dumb that they can't tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th , 2022) Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday reacted to the rumours about her secret marriage with Salman Khan.

The actress took to Twitter and put all the rumours to an halt and snubbed the social media users spreading such rumours.

Sonakshi and Salman worked together in the Dabangg film series on the work front. Sonakshi Sinha made her debut opposite Salman in the 2010 film Dabangg before appearing in its two sequels as well.

Her reaction came after a picture of Sultan actor showing that he was tying knot to Sonakshi went virial on social media.

She put a question, "Are you so dumb that you can't tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture.

”

The picture that was shared on the Bollywood Gossip Hub—Reddit appears to show Salman putting a ring on Sonakshi's finger.

Salman Khan is seen in the picture wearing a beige jacket over a white shirt while Sonakshi is seen wrapped in a crimson saree with heavy jewellery like a bride and vermillion in her hair.

It becomes apparent that the picture is photoshopped upon closer examination, it has garnered many comments.

A fan wrote, "This photo looks like Race 3 CG level and some people still believe this is true," commented one user on the post. Another wrote, "It’s beyond embarrassing at this point; heights of ridiculous."