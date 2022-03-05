UrduPoint.com

Sonakshi Snubs Social Media Users Over Marriage Rumours With Salman Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2022 | 04:06 PM

Sonakshi snubs social media users over marriage rumours with Salman Khan

The Dabang actress has asked the users whether they are dumb that they can't tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th , 2022) Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday reacted to the rumours about her secret marriage with Salman Khan.

The actress took to Twitter and put all the rumours to an halt and snubbed the social media users spreading such rumours.

Sonakshi and Salman worked together in the Dabangg film series on the work front. Sonakshi Sinha made her debut opposite Salman in the 2010 film Dabangg before appearing in its two sequels as well.

Her reaction came after a picture of Sultan actor showing that he was tying knot to Sonakshi went virial on social media.

She put a question, "Are you so dumb that you can't tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture.

The picture that was shared on the Bollywood Gossip Hub—Reddit appears to show Salman putting a ring on Sonakshi's finger.

Salman Khan is seen in the picture wearing a beige jacket over a white shirt while Sonakshi is seen wrapped in a crimson saree with heavy jewellery like a bride and vermillion in her hair.

It becomes apparent that the picture is photoshopped upon closer examination, it has garnered many comments.

A fan wrote, "This photo looks like Race 3 CG level and some people still believe this is true," commented one user on the post. Another wrote, "It’s beyond embarrassing at this point; heights of ridiculous."

Related Topics

Film And Movies Bollywood Salman Khan Social Media Twitter Marriage Sonakshi Sinha Post All Race

Recent Stories

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

2 hours ago
 Thai police rules out foul play in death of Austra ..

Thai police rules out foul play in death of Australian cricket superstar Shane W ..

3 hours ago
 Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali mak ..

Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali makes century in first Test again ..

3 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus:  Players of both sides observe one-mi ..

Pak Vs Aus:  Players of both sides observe one-minute silence before start of m ..

4 hours ago
 FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till ..

FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till June

4 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>