Sonakshi's Engagement Rumours Storm Into Social Media

Farrukh Shahbaz Warraich (@ItsFSW) Published May 09, 2022 | 04:55 PM

Sonakshi's engagement rumours storm into social media

The Dabang actress shared a picture in which she could be seen flaunting a big white rock on her finger.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2022) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha's engagement rumours stormed into social media after diamond bling flashed on her ring finger.

Taking to Instagram, the Dabang actress shared a picture in which she could be seen flaunting a big white rock on her finger.

Wrapped in a blue crop top and pants, the actress did not address the engagement speculations but her cryptic caption said it all.

She wrote, “BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue.

.. and I can't wait to share it with You,”.

She also said, “Cant believe it was so EZI.”

The latest photos of the Bollywood beauty raised eyebrows mainly as she was posing with a mystery man who had been cropped from the frame.

According to the reports, the actress’ alleged linkup with Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal has been making rounds the past few days, and the duo was spotted hanging out together in different places.

