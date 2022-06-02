Sonali Bandre reveals she took many mediocre roles to pay rents

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Bollywood actress says she used to ask herself as to why she was doing these roles but the situations led her to do all that.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2022) Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre on Thursday revealed that she took many mediocre roles in order to pay the bills.

Talking to a local Indian channel, the actor said, “I needed money, I needed to pay the rent because I had bills to pay and my wife was going through tough times,”.

The actress said, “These situations led me to pay the bills,”.

Sonali was a known actress in 90s but despite huge fan base, she was not seen in the big films.

The actress said that at times she wondered why she did certain roles but would instantly distract herself by reminding herself of the next pay cheque.

She stated that, “Many times I thought ‘why am I doing this?’ But then I would think ‘when is the next pay cheque coming?’ I thought let’s do it, move on. There are a lot of my films that I have not seen because you couldn’t watch them,”.

Bandre said that she had no godfather in the industry nor did she need one.

“I will rather do the cringe and take my pay cheque home to choose between the two,” she added.