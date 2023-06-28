Open Menu

Sonam Kapoor Announces Digital Debut Titled ‘Blind’

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 28, 2023 | 12:29 PM

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Blind’

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2023) Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, a renowned Bollywood actress, has recently announced her upcoming project that is set to captivate audiences. She will be starring in an exciting new film titled "Blind," a psychological thriller helmed by acclaimed director Alok Gupta.

"Blind" delves into the depths of human perception and consciousness, exploring the enigmatic world of a young artist who begins to experience inexplicable paranormal phenomena. The movie promises to be a gripping narrative that blurs the lines between reality and illusion, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

Joining Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in this cinematic endeavor are esteemed actors Rajkummar Rao and Tabu, who are known for their remarkable performances. With a stellar cast and a director known for his penchant for thought-provoking storytelling, "The Unseen Path" is generating significant anticipation among cinephiles.

The film is currently in the pre-production stage, with the shooting scheduled to commence later this year. Fans eagerly await Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's enthralling portrayal in this psychological thriller, which promises to be a cinematic experience unlike any other.

