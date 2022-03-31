UrduPoint.com

Sonam Kapoor Shows How She Satisfying Her Pregnancy Cravings

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 31, 2022 | 11:33 AM

Sonam Kapoor shows how she satisfying her pregnancy cravings

The actress has taken to Instagram and shared picture of a box of chocolate chip cake slices.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2022) Indian actress Sonam Kapoor has shared a glimpse of her pregnancy journey as the fans could not stop gushing.

Taking to Instagram, the Ek Ladki ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress has shared a picture of a box of chocolate chip cake slices.

The actress, who has developed a sweet tooth during pregnancy and treating herself with yummy delicacy has written a caption, “Satisfying my pregnancy cravings”.

Earlier, she had announced her pregnancy on Instagram account and the entire Kapoor family was over the moon since she made this announcement.

Related Topics

India Sonam Kapoor Family Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Instagram

