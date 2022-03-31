Sonam Kapoor shows how she satisfying her pregnancy cravings

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress has taken to Instagram and shared picture of a box of chocolate chip cake slices.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2022) Indian actress Sonam Kapoor has shared a glimpse of her pregnancy journey as the fans could not stop gushing.

Taking to Instagram, the Ek Ladki ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress has shared a picture of a box of chocolate chip cake slices.

The actress, who has developed a sweet tooth during pregnancy and treating herself with yummy delicacy has written a caption, “Satisfying my pregnancy cravings”.

Earlier, she had announced her pregnancy on Instagram account and the entire Kapoor family was over the moon since she made this announcement.