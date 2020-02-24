UrduPoint.com
Sonia Hussain Not Capable Of Performing In My Dramas Yet: Khalil-ur-Rehman

Chand Sahkeel 4 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 03:01 PM

Sonia Hussain not capable of performing in my dramas yet: Khalil-ur-Rehman

Has said that Pakistani actress Sonia Hussain is not yet capable of performing on his scripts

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) Famous drama writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has said that Pakistani actress Sonia Hussain is not yet capable of performing on his scripts.In an interview, the writer said that Sonia Hussain was never in his book for any role in his much-hyped drama Mere Paas Tum Ho'.

I select actors for my content, he added.Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar further called Sonia Hussain as his friend.It is to be mentioned here that Sonia Hussain had refused to perform in Mere Paas Tum Ho due to conflict with the ideology of Khalil-ur-Rehman.

