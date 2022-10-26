UrduPoint.com

Sonia Mashal Speaks Up In Favour Of Aliza Khan Over Alleged Domestic Violence

Published October 26, 2022 | 04:43 PM

The drama actress has expressed surprise over silence of other actors on this issue.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2022) Sonia Mashal, who became popular through her amazing performance in drama ‘Dum Pukht’ has spoken up in favour of Aliza Sultan Khan over alleged issue of "domestic abuse".

Aliza had earlier accused Feroze Khan of domestic violence and a legal battle was continued in a local court.

In the previous court hearing, Aliza Khan produced pictures of domestic abuse and said that she was suffering from brutal domestic violence.

Taking to Instagram stories, Sonia criticized Humaima Malick and Dua Malik for staying silent.

She wrote, "Shame on Humaima Malick and Dua Malik along with their mother for staying quiet and letting this happen, I’m sure you all were able to see her bruises,".

Sonia said the women should not stay silent when they see other woman suffering.

"Yakeen nahi ata you call yourself modern and educated (speak with a bipolar accent),".

She also strongly condemned the violence.

Aliza Sultan Khan and Feroze Khan tied knot in 2018. Earlier in Septmeber, Aliza announced separation through her Instagram handle, saying that her marriage with Feroze Khan was not going well.

