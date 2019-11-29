Sonya Hussyn Talks about Ishq Zahe Naseeb

(@Aneesah05582539)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) The Pakistani thriller drama Ishq Zahe Naseeb focuses on split personality disorder portrayed by Zahid Ahmed alongside Sonya Hussyn.Sonya Hussain talks about how Dissociative Identity Disorder' is a serious issue and our society has no knowledge about it.

Before signing this project i too was unaware of the fact that (MPD), also known as "Dissociative Identity Disorder" does exist.

This is one of the first signs of mental illness and at times patients may not be aware of the multiple personality trait."She further added, "90% of the cases of (DID) involve some history of abuse.

We are hoping that through this play we are able to educate our audience about this and how to handle such patients if we ever encounter anyone going through the same state of mind. And yes thankyou for such overwhelming response!"