Soul enchanting 'Sitar & Tabla' classes begins at Theatre Walay

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:49 PM

The training classes for the classical soul and emotion-provoking instruments of 'Sitar and Tabla' began at the Farm (Banigala) which was organized by Theatre Walay to provide a professional environment and encouraging platform for imparting musical skills o the interesting art and melody lovers

A Theatre Walay official Fizza Khan told APP that Sufi musician, composer, and writer, Wajih Nizami played the plucked string instrument Sitar who was conducting the classes.

"Mr. Nizami is famous as the most well-known contemporary musician and a brilliant performer of classical musical instruments," Khan said.

She said there was no cut date for the admissions as registration for these music classes was continued and people might contact Theatre Walley to confirm their admission.

Ms. Khan added that Wajih Nizami was a classical sitarist and upholds the tradition of sitar playing transferred to him through eighteen generations of dedication and devotion to the music. He was carrying the legacy of Mian Tan Sein Ji, the court musician of Mughal emperor, Akbar.

Irfan Khan, another versatile musician who has been playing tabla for two decades, will also be the co-instructor at the music classes. He has performed locally and internationally.

Mr. Khan was a committed and innovative music teacher and imparted the training of various instruments to people of all ages.

