South Korean Film Director Kim Ki-duk Died From COVID-19 Complications In Latvia - Reports

Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:37 PM

South Korean Film Director Kim Ki-duk Died From COVID-19 Complications in Latvia - Reports

Prominent South Korean film director Kim Ki-duk died in Latvia from coronavirus complications, Latvian media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Prominent South Korean film director Kim Ki-duk died in Latvia from coronavirus complications, Latvian media reported on Friday.

According to Delfi news portal, the triumphant of Cannes, Berlin and Venice international film festivals arrived in Latvia on November 20, and on Friday it was revealed that he died from the COVID-19-related complications.

Delfi reported that the filmmaker, aged 59, wanted to purchase a house in Jurmala and obtain a residence permit, but did not appear at a scheduled meeting, after which his worried colleagues started searching for him in hospitals across Latvia, which was quite complicated due to personal data protection regulations.

More Stories From Showbiz

