'Spider-Man' Flies Again, Leading North America Box Office

Mon 08th July 2019

LOS ANGELES (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) Once again Spider-Man seems to be trapping everything that flies by: "Spider-Man: Far From Home" took in an impressive $93.6 million in North America over the US holiday weekend and has passed the half-billion-dollar mark worldwide, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations estimated.This latest in the Spider-Man franchise, made by Sony and Disney-owned Marvel, set a record six-day total for a Tuesday release of $185.1 million, according to the Hollywood ReporterIts story line follows on blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" to focus on how Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Nick Fury (Samuel L.

Jackson) confront a world without Iron Man. Also starring are Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal and J.B. Smoove.Coming in second in its third week out was Disney/Pixar collaboration "Toy Story 4," at $34.

3 million.

The film again features the voices of Tom Hanks as Woody, the eager but empty-holstered cowboy doll, and Tim Allen as space toy Buzz Lightyear.In third, at $10.8 million, was Universal s alternate-universe romantic comedy "Yesterday." Himesh Patel stars as a struggling musician who, after a mysterious global blackout, is the only person in the world to remember the Beatles and their music -- and takes full advantage of it.Patel does his own singing; Danny Boyle, of "Trainspotting" and "Slumdog Millionaire" fame, directs.Fourth spot went to Warner Bros.

horror film "Annabelle Comes Home," at $9.8 million.In fifth was Disney s live-action remake of "Aladdin," taking in $7.6 million in its seventh week out.

