Spider-Man: No Way Home crosses 300 mln mark in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :'Spider-Man: No Way Home', a sequel to 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' continues its record shaking lead in Pakistan and world box office.

Spidey weekends took over the box office as 'No Way Home' flexed its domination in its fourth consecutive week eyeing for the number one spot.

It had a massive start in Pakistan and earned big in four consecutive weeks.

According to a box-office tracking portal in Pakistan called Entertainment Pakistan (EPK), 'No Way Home' topped the cinematic charts with its 300 mln mark which was previously achieved by only one Hollywood film 'Avengers Endgame' back in 2019.

While talking to APP, EPK's representative Mr. Ali Zain shared: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' had opened with over PKR 26 million, which was third biggest opening day of all time for any Hollywood release in Pakistan after 'Endgame' and 'Fast 8'.

Furthermore, it went on to collect a healthy first week of around PKR 156 million which comes down as the third biggest opening week for any Hollywood film in Pakistan.

"Next in line is another Hollywood film 'The Matrix Resurrections' but all the Hollywood releases post Spider-Man have seen very slow box-office numbers.

The only film managed to have achieved some decent run alongside Spider-Man was a Punjabi Release 'Chal Mera Putt 2,' he added.

The sequel to 2019's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' starring Tom Holland as the title web-slinger has now made its spot in the top 10 highest-earning movies in the history.

It stands at number 02 in IMDb Charts with a rating of 8.8/10.

"It's a game changer in the web-headed franchise with great visual effects, sweet action sequences and some surprises along the way," wrote George Schmidt, a reviewer on IMDb.

In the US also, the film has topped the charts as the biggest pandemic-era film.

After this weekend's haul, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" stands as the sixth-highest grossing movie in history bagging $668 million in its domestic tally, surpassing "Titanic" ($659 million) and "Jurassic World" ($652 million).

At this rate, the film is expected to take the number 5 spot which currently belongs to 'Avengers: Infinity War' ($678 million), reported the Reuters, a news agency.