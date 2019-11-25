UrduPoint.com
Spike Mclarrity Entertains Audience At Islamabad Art Festival

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:54 PM

Spike Mclarrity entertains audience at Islamabad Art Festival

Spike Mclarrity, a United Kingdom artist popularly known as white Rabbit, entertained the audience with his performance at Islamabad Art Festival 2019, on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Spike Mclarrity, a United Kingdom artist popularly known as white Rabbit, entertained the audience with his performance at Islamabad Art Festival 2019, on Monday.

The performance was witnessed by a large number of people here at Sir Syed Memorial Complex.

Speaking on the occasion, he said it was the first time that he was performing in Pakistan, which was a beautiful country with loving people.

He said he would like to come again and entertain people of Pakistan.

He thanked the organizers of Islamabad Art Festival, saying that this event had provided him an opportunity to come to such a beautiful country and meet such great people.

President Islamabad Art Festival Jamal Shah also witnessed the performance of Spike Mclarrity.

He said Spike was really a great performing artist as he entertains people with his unique character of Rabbit.

