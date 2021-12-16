UrduPoint.com

Springsteen Sells Music Catalog For $500 Million: US Media Reports

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 20 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 03:04 PM

Springsteen sells music catalog for $500 million: US media reports

Bruce Springsteen has sold his music rights to Sony in an estimated $500 million deal, US entertainment publication Billboard and the New York Times reported Wednesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Bruce Springsteen has sold his music rights to Sony in an estimated $500 million deal, US entertainment publication Billboard and the New York Times reported Wednesday.

The sale includes the singer's recorded music catalog as well as his body of work as a songwriter -- including classic hits such as "Born in the U.S.A." -- sources familiar with the deal told by both media outlets.

No public announcement has been made. Sony Group and Sony Music did not immediately return AFP's request for comment.

Springsteen is the latest star to reportedly sell his catalog, following deals made by Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, and Neil Young for part or all of their works.

Song rights are seeing a purchasing boom as financial markets are increasingly drawn to the lucrative portfolios as an asset class.

Last year, Dylan sold his full publishing catalog for a reported sum of $300 million to Universal Music Publishing Group, while Fleetwood Mac's Nicks sold a majority stake in her catalog reportedly for $100 million.

Springsteen, 72, has been with Sony's Columbia Records for the entirety of his 50-year career, selling more than 150 million records.

Related Topics

Music Young Sale Columbia New York Market Media All Million

Recent Stories

'Fateha' offered at govt school for APS martyrs

'Fateha' offered at govt school for APS martyrs

18 seconds ago
 Country on path of progress: Gul Hameed

Country on path of progress: Gul Hameed

19 seconds ago
 Death toll in Malaysian boat accident rises to 18

Death toll in Malaysian boat accident rises to 18

23 seconds ago
 Military Operations in Cyberspace Taking Place on ..

Military Operations in Cyberspace Taking Place on Full Scale - Senior Russian Di ..

27 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 holds Fateh Khawani for APS martyrs

Rescue 1122 holds Fateh Khawani for APS martyrs

9 minutes ago
 Indian Cabinet Backs Raising Legal Marriage Age fo ..

Indian Cabinet Backs Raising Legal Marriage Age for Women From 18 to 21 - Report ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.