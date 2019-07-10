(@Aneesah05582539)

Kerala Jail DGP Rishiraj Singh made shocking revelations saying that unexpected death of Bollywood actress Sridevi was not accidental but a murder

MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) Kerala Jail DGP Rishiraj Singh made shocking revelations saying that unexpected death of Bollywood actress Sridevi was not accidental but a murder.The DGP revealed, "My friend told me that the death might have been a murder.

When I asked him out of curiosity over the death, Dr Umadathan pointed out several circumstantial evidence to prove that the actress death was not accidental.""Without pushing by somebody, a person s legs or head could not drown in one-foot water in the bathtub," he said.Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi had passed away in 2018 in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

Her death had left everyone sad and shocked at the same time when the news of sudden demise of Sridevi had come out.