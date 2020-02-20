Stage actress Abid Baig loses daughter after failing to buy “stunt” for her heart surgery

(@fidahassanain)

The actress says that everybody knew that her daughter was a heart patient and everybody knew that they has nothing for her treatment but nobody came for their help.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20, 2020) The daughter of stage actress Abida Baig died of cardiac arrest after the family could not afford to buy “stunts” for her heart surgery, the sources close to the actress say here on Thursday.

The daughter of the actress whose name has not been disclosed to the media by her family had been suffering from the disease for some time.

Taking to Facebook account, known journalist Marwa Ch Tarar wrote: “Daughter of Abid Baig—the stage actress—died of cardiac arrest. She needed two stunts for treatment but she could not afford it due to severe poverty.

,”. The reporter quoted the mother of the deceased girl saying that she wanted her treatment but could not and she died today. “Everybody knew that my daughter was suffering from heart problem and everybody knew my financial condition but no body came to help us,” she was quoted by Mrs. Ansar as saying.

Abid Baig is known stage actress who perform in different threaters in the city. She worked with renowned artists like Babu Braal, Nargis and many others.