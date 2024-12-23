Stage Drama ‘Heer Waris Shah’ Captivates Audience
Chand Sahkeel Published December 23, 2024 | 10:46 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the Dolphin Communication presented a stage drama titled ‘Heer Waris Shah’, based on the poetry of Punjab's renowned Sufi poet Waris Shah.
The script for the play was written by Arshad Chahal, directed by Asma Butt, with Muhammad Salman Sunny serving as the Assistant Director.
The key cast included Kaleem Khan as Ranjha, Nirmal Ali as Heer, Naeem Khan as Chuchak, Mehmood Ilyas as Kaido, Imran Rashdi as Khera, and Shabbir Shah portraying Waris Shah.
The drama attracted a large audience who applauded the actors for their compelling performances, which captivated the crowd.
The play, based on the life of Waris Shah, offered a high-quality entertainment experience to the residents of the twin cities.
It showcased the talents of various artists to provide an engaging cultural experience for art enthusiasts in the capital.
The drama combined a meaningful story and message with impressive acting, dialogue delivery and scripting techniques, leaving a lasting impact on the audience. Beyond entertainment, the event aimed to promote healthy activities among the youth and revive the concept of theater in the twin cities with themes of peace, love, and harmony.
