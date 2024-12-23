Open Menu

Stage Drama ‘Heer Waris Shah’ Captivates Audience

Chand Sahkeel Published December 23, 2024 | 10:46 PM

Stage drama ‘Heer Waris Shah’ captivates audience

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the Dolphin Communication presented a stage drama titled ‘Heer Waris Shah’, based on the poetry of Punjab's renowned Sufi poet Waris Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the Dolphin Communication presented a stage drama titled ‘Heer Waris Shah’, based on the poetry of Punjab's renowned Sufi poet Waris Shah.

The script for the play was written by Arshad Chahal, directed by Asma Butt, with Muhammad Salman Sunny serving as the Assistant Director.

The key cast included Kaleem Khan as Ranjha, Nirmal Ali as Heer, Naeem Khan as Chuchak, Mehmood Ilyas as Kaido, Imran Rashdi as Khera, and Shabbir Shah portraying Waris Shah.

The drama attracted a large audience who applauded the actors for their compelling performances, which captivated the crowd.

The play, based on the life of Waris Shah, offered a high-quality entertainment experience to the residents of the twin cities.

It showcased the talents of various artists to provide an engaging cultural experience for art enthusiasts in the capital.

The drama combined a meaningful story and message with impressive acting, dialogue delivery and scripting techniques, leaving a lasting impact on the audience. Beyond entertainment, the event aimed to promote healthy activities among the youth and revive the concept of theater in the twin cities with themes of peace, love, and harmony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Event Love

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree establishing Dub ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree establishing Dubai Resilience Centre

5 minutes ago
 Accused killer of US insurance CEO pleads not guil ..

Accused killer of US insurance CEO pleads not guilty to 'terrorist' murder

3 minutes ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities launch ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities launches Authentic Identity and Sust ..

16 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed attends closing ceremony of i ..

Latifa bint Mohammed attends closing ceremony of inaugural Dubai Sculpture Sympo ..

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Metro, Tram score 96% in 2024 International ..

Dubai Metro, Tram score 96% in 2024 International Customer Experience Standards

16 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses developments with Syr ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses developments with Syria’s Foreign Minister

17 minutes ago
Dubai Police concludes 4th edition of E-Sports Tou ..

Dubai Police concludes 4th edition of E-Sports Tournament

17 minutes ago
 Real estate valuation in Ajman totals AED598 milli ..

Real estate valuation in Ajman totals AED598 million in November 2024

17 minutes ago
 CBUAE maintains GDP growth projections for 2024 at ..

CBUAE maintains GDP growth projections for 2024 at 4%

17 minutes ago
 MoF announces amendments to Ministerial Decisions ..

MoF announces amendments to Ministerial Decisions on Tax Groups, Participation a ..

17 minutes ago
 IPS Congress 2025 highlights future trends in real ..

IPS Congress 2025 highlights future trends in real estate sector

17 minutes ago
 Over 45 fireworks shows to light up Dubai for New ..

Over 45 fireworks shows to light up Dubai for New Year's Eve 2025

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz