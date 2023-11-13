Stage drama ‘Mehngai ne Maraa’ to be played from 23 November

(@Aneesah05582539)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The Mehran Arts Council Hyderabad to present a family stage drama ‘Mehngai ne Maraa’ from November 23 to 25.

Addressing a press conference at Press Club Hyderabad Director and Producer Zahid Shah said that this drama was being played keeping in view the prevailing inflation situation and its adverse impacts on society.

On this occasion entire drama team was also present including Senior Artist Aftab Alam (Jaanu German fame), comedy couple Ali Hassan, Irfan Malik, Ishaq Rajoo, Tick-Tocker Yousuf Pathan, Comedian Biloo Zareef, Talha Bojani, Sidra Shaikh, Sindhiya Rani, Sapna Ghazal, Faiza Malik, Farah Bijoo and Saadia Khan will perform in the drama.