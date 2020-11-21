UrduPoint.com
Stage Play "bhoola Puter" Presented In Arts Council

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 04:31 PM

Stage play

A stage play 'Bhola Puter' based on social issues was presented at Punjab Arts Council on Saturday highlighting issues of society and problems created due to them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :A stage play 'Bhola Puter' based on social issues was presented at Punjab Arts Council on Saturday highlighting issues of society and problems created due to them.

Renowned figure Dr. Arif Qureshi and Director Anti-Narcotic Forum, Muhammad Riaz Soomro were chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr. Arif Qureshi said, "We should prefer our families and friend over wealth. The Prayers of our parents are our key success in this world and life after.

We are trying to restore the lost dignity of stage dramas", he commented.

Assistant Director Arts Council Muhammad Suleman Council's platform was always opened for standard dramas.

Jhalak Ali, Sapna Shah, Arshad khan, Hameed Babar, Anjum Abbasi, Saima Khan, Maryam Shehzadi, Naeem Tota, Naseem Gulzar, Babar Ali and Liaquat Shah acted inthe play.

Large number of people in jam packed auditorium of Arts Council enjoyed the stage play.

