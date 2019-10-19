Stage play Dil da Mamla' presented at Rawalpindi Arts Council

(@Aneesah05582539)

A family stage play Dil da Mamla' was presented by Rawalpindi Arts Council and Dolphin Communication

The play was based on an awareness campaign about heart diseases.

Its aim was to educate the people and how to deal with heart diseases. Addressing at the occasion, Naheed Manzoor said that RAC is recognized for presenting neat & clean entertainment facility for the people of twin cities.Director RAC Waqar Ahmed welcomed the guest and said that after renovation of the auditorium, cultural activities have been resumed.