UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stage Play Dil Da Mamla' Presented At Rawalpindi Arts Council

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 06:17 PM

Stage play Dil da Mamla' presented at Rawalpindi Arts Council

A family stage play Dil da Mamla' was presented by Rawalpindi Arts Council and Dolphin Communication

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) A family stage play Dil da Mamla' was presented by Rawalpindi Arts Council and Dolphin Communication.The play was written by Salman Sunny and directed by Aasma Butt while senior artists Aslam Mughal, Saeed Anwar, Robina Khan, Naeem Bubba, Rizwana Khan, Saima Khan, Naeem Tota, Noor, Sabir Sunny and Salman Sunny.

The play was based on an awareness campaign about heart diseases.

Its aim was to educate the people and how to deal with heart diseases. Addressing at the occasion, Naheed Manzoor said that RAC is recognized for presenting neat & clean entertainment facility for the people of twin cities.Director RAC Waqar Ahmed welcomed the guest and said that after renovation of the auditorium, cultural activities have been resumed.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Saima Khan Family

Recent Stories

Flour prices go high in Karachi

3 minutes ago

China, US make 'substantial' trade deal progress: ..

2 seconds ago

May Day as England crush Aussies 40-16 to reach Wo ..

3 seconds ago

Sharma ton fires India to 205-3 in third S.Africa ..

5 seconds ago

Pakistan to achieve all targets regarding FATF: Fo ..

7 seconds ago

HED recommends action against MAO College Principa ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.