UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Star Of The East' Umm Kulthum Returns To Light Up Cairo

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 12:02 PM

'Star of the East' Umm Kulthum returns to light up Cairo

Revered Arab singer Umm Kulthum returned to light up the stage once more on Friday, almost five decades after her death, in the form of a hologram that delighted a packed-to-capacity crowd at Cairo's Opera House

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ):Revered Arab singer Umm Kulthum returned to light up the stage once more on Friday, almost five decades after her death, in the form of a hologram that delighted a packed-to-capacity crowd at Cairo's Opera House.

Affectionately known in Egypt as "El Sett" ("The Lady"), Kulthum's deep, resonant voice enthralled the Arab world for decades, inspired western singers like Bob Dylan and Robert Plant, and can still be heard in Egypt's streets, cafes, taxis and Nile sailboats.

At the majestic entrance of the Opera House in the Egyptian capital, a large golden plaque bearing her image greeted giddy visitors, along with a placard reading "Star of the East, Umm Kulthum" -- her most popular moniker.

As the curtains were raised, a halo of light appeared in the centre of the stage which transformed into a three-dimensional virtual composition of the singer, sending the audience of more than a thousand into rapturous applause.

In a nod to her packed concerts of decades ago, the hologram -- clad in a bright purple dress and clasping Umm Kulthum's signature handkerchief -- sang from one of her most famous songs, "You toyed with my heart".

"I came today because I have always dreamed of attending an Umm Kulthum concert," Aya Yassin, a professor of medicine at Ain Shams University, told AFP.

"My grandmother used to tell me about the famous Thursday concerts of hers which made me really interested in coming tonight." Umm Kulthum was born at the end of the 19th century and her career flourished from the 1920s until her death in 1975, taking in an impressive repertoire of religious, patriotic and sentimental songs and poetry.

Her concerts lasted for hours and her live radio broadcasts attracted huge audiences.

Friday's virtual performance comes amid fierce debate over contemporary Egyptian music.

Last month, the Egyptian musicians' union banned performances of popular electro street music known as mahraganat, which captures the wild, carefree spirit of Egyptian youth but is viewed by conservatives as overstepping moral boundaries.

"I am a retired soldier and I made a point of coming here because I miss art that has an ethical component," Mostafa, a 60-year-old attendee who only gave his first name, told AFP.

"I'm sick of what the new generation of singers are putting out these days and calling it art. It's nothing but trash," he added.

The performance in Cairo is not the first to feature a hologram of Umm Kulthum. Last year a virtual representation of the singer delighted adoring crowds in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Related Topics

Century World Music Egypt Cairo Reading Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Gold Moral From Arab

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in Kabul

5 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed, Suspected COVID-19 Cases in U ..

34 seconds ago

Women's role instrumental for sustainable economic ..

11 minutes ago

Scientists commend AIOU's role promoting material ..

11 minutes ago

The Biggest Challenge faced is Attacks on the Law

26 minutes ago

OPPO Launches All-round 5G Flagship Find X2 Series ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.