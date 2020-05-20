UrduPoint.com
Stars Align To Raise Funds For Ali Zafar Foundation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 06:39 PM

Stars align to raise funds for Ali Zafar foundation

Ali Zafar is one artist who is always seen stepping out of his comfort zone for noble causes. Since the initiation of the Corona pandemic in Pakistan, Zafar is seen not just actively involved in raising awareness through his social media but also distributing “Rashan” food packages to the daily wagers through his foundation

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020) Ali Zafar is one artist who is always seen stepping out of his comfort zone for noble causes. Since the initiation of the Corona pandemic in Pakistan, Zafar is seen not just actively involved in raising awareness through his social media but also distributing “Rashan” food packages to the daily wagers through his foundation. To join his cause, many mainstream stars have now raised their voice in a recent video posted on his social media.

Hamayun Saeed, Saba Qamar, Maya Ali, Marina Khan, Hania Amir, Minal Khan, MawraHoccain, Bilal Maqsood, Adnan Siddiqui, Ushna Shah, AimanMuneeb, Iqrar-ul-Hassan, Maria Wasti, Ahsan Khan & and Fahad Mustafa are seen appealing to the people to help the Ali Zafar Foundation complete its mission of providing food to thousands of families of daily wagers at their doorstep.

In a recent post Zafar also announced that he will be focusing his distribution towards the minorities and transgender communities. He also posted a live video call with his team on location during distributing in a Christian community.

