UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Start Me Up: The Stones Set To Launch Tour After Jagger Surgery

Chand Sahkeel 54 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:19 PM

Start Me Up: the Stones set to launch tour after Jagger surgery

The Rolling Stones were gearing up for the Chicago launch of their postponed North American tour on Friday, just months after legendary frontman Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery

Chicago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The Rolling Stones were gearing up for the Chicago launch of their postponed North American tour on Friday, just months after legendary frontman Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery.

The ever-slim Jagger, sporting a black hoodie and baseball cap over his lush mane, posted a clip of himself strumming a guitar during rehearsals in the Midwestern city.

"Good morning Chicago! We can't wait to see you at Soldier Field later today," the iconic British band posted on social media.

Fan fears flared in April when the Stones, which formed in 1962, announced the postponement of a string of tour dates so the flamboyant Jagger, 75, could receive medical treatment.

Shortly thereafter, doctors performed a minimally invasive transcatheter aortic valve replacement, allowing the artist to avoid a major operation that would require surgeons to open his chest.

"Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I'm feeling much better now and on the mend - and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job," Jagger tweeted at the time.

The energetic artist known for his hard-partying youth has eight children, five grandchildren and a great-granddaughter, but has maintained a busy schedule of animated stage performances for decades.

The Stones' current tour, first scheduled for April to June, will see the rockers play 17 concerts in 15 arenas across North America, culminating in Miami on August 31.

The group will play Chicago's Soldier Field again on June 25 before heading to Ontario, Canada for a June 29 show north of Toronto.

Friday's concert will open with the American eight-piece soul group St. Paul & The Broken Bones.

Related Topics

Canada Social Media Job Toronto Ontario St. Paul Miami Chicago April June August All

Recent Stories

Ombudsman commences plan to reolve complaints spee ..

52 seconds ago

North Korea lauds China ties as Xi wraps up trip

53 seconds ago

Huge fire breaks out at Philadelphia oil refinery

56 seconds ago

We aim to set better standards, says India's Shank ..

1 minute ago

Mauritanian president defends continued detention ..

8 minutes ago

Moldovan Foreign Minister Says Date of Russia Visi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.