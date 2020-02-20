UrduPoint.com
Steve Kazee On How He Picked Out The Stunning Engagement Ring For Jenna Dewan

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 04:23 PM

Steve Kazee on how he picked out the stunning engagement ring for Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan stunned her fans recently with a major engagement announcement that suggested she has exchanged rings with her baby daddy Steve Kazee

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) Jenna Dewan stunned her fans recently with a major engagement announcement that suggested she has exchanged rings with her baby daddy Steve Kazee.Taking to Instagram Stories, Steve has come forth revealing how he chose the perfect engagement ring for his fiance along with actress Nikki Reed."When I first started to look at engagement rings for Jenna I knew I wanted something unique.

It had to be unique," he wrote on his Instagram Story."It had to be representative of who Jenna is. It had to be as beautiful as her. Enter @NikkiReed and @BayouWithLove," he added.Nikki Reed is the founder of sustainable jewelry brand Bayou With love."Instantly I knew that I had found the right person to help create the ring!" he continued.

"Nikki came in and talked to me about what was important to me and shared her immense knowledge of jewelry design and sustainability in the process. The design is based around my desire to have it echo the cosmos."The actor went on to add that "the solitaire is representative of our oneness in the universe surrounded by stars.

The diamonds laid into the band are representative of the pleiades constellation which holds special meaning for Jenna and I.""Overall," he shared, "I just wanted the ring to be as beautiful as she is and I think @NikkiReed did that and more."Jenna and Steve announced their engagement to the world on Tuesday.

