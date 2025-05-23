Strings Across Borders: Portuguese Guitarist Pedro Joia Brings Jazz and Culture to Lahore

After starting his performance in Pakistanon 23rd May in Islamabad at “International Jazz Festival” at Silk Road Culture Center, the Portuguese Guitarist Pedro Joia will engage in a diversified program of activities, shows, masterclasses, and interactions in Lahore, the capital of Punjab

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) – After starting his performance in Pakistanon 23rd May in Islamabad at “International Jazz Festival” at Silk Road Culture Center, the Portuguese Guitarist Pedro Joia will engage in a diversified program of activities, shows, masterclasses, and interactions in Lahore, the capital of Punjab.

Pedro Joia will be performing on the Sunday, 25th May show of the“International Jazz Festival” at Alhamra Arts Center. The same day he will also be offering two masterclass sessions to musicians, instrumentalists, and artists.First at 11 am, co-organized by Aga Khan Cultural Services, Lahore and Olomopolo Media, and the second one at 5 pm at Alhamra Arts Center.

This cultural program is organized by the Embassy of Portugal in Islamabad, with support from the Camões Institute for Cooperation and Language, I.P., Emirates Airlines, the Honorary Consul of Portugal in Lahore, and the International Jazz Festival.

Mr. Jóia’s visit marks a significant step in strengthening artistic and cultural ties between Portugal and Pakistan, celebrating the universal language of music through the rich musical heritage of the Portuguese and Pakistani cultures.