Open Menu

Strings Across Borders: Portuguese Guitarist Pedro Joia Brings Jazz And Culture To Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Strings Across Borders: Portuguese Guitarist Pedro Joia Brings Jazz and Culture to Lahore

After starting his performance in Pakistanon 23rd May in Islamabad at “International Jazz Festival” at Silk Road Culture Center, the Portuguese Guitarist Pedro Joia will engage in a diversified program of activities, shows, masterclasses, and interactions in Lahore, the capital of Punjab

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) – After starting his performance in Pakistanon 23rd May in Islamabad at “International Jazz Festival” at Silk Road Culture Center, the Portuguese Guitarist Pedro Joia will engage in a diversified program of activities, shows, masterclasses, and interactions in Lahore, the capital of Punjab.

Pedro Joia will be performing on the Sunday, 25th May show of the“International Jazz Festival” at Alhamra Arts Center. The same day he will also be offering two masterclass sessions to musicians, instrumentalists, and artists.First at 11 am, co-organized by Aga Khan Cultural Services, Lahore and Olomopolo Media, and the second one at 5 pm at Alhamra Arts Center.

This cultural program is organized by the Embassy of Portugal in Islamabad, with support from the Camões Institute for Cooperation and Language, I.P., Emirates Airlines, the Honorary Consul of Portugal in Lahore, and the International Jazz Festival.

Mr. Jóia’s visit marks a significant step in strengthening artistic and cultural ties between Portugal and Pakistan, celebrating the universal language of music through the rich musical heritage of the Portuguese and Pakistani cultures.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Music Punjab Visit Same Portugal May Sunday Media From Jazz Silk Road

Recent Stories

Strings Across Borders: Portuguese Guitarist Pedro ..

Strings Across Borders: Portuguese Guitarist Pedro Joia Brings Jazz and Culture ..

24 minutes ago
 ICCI, FGP partners to promote youth, women entrepr ..

ICCI, FGP partners to promote youth, women entrepreneurship in collaboration wit ..

2 minutes ago
 Polish Embassy celebrates Constitution Day, condem ..

Polish Embassy celebrates Constitution Day, condemns Khuzdar attack on school bu ..

2 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 50.37 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 50.37 points

2 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 09 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 09 paisa against US Dollar

2 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs 12.8 trillion in the market

SBP injects over Rs 12.8 trillion in the market

2 minutes ago
Dr Tariq praises armed forces, nation for their co ..

Dr Tariq praises armed forces, nation for their courageous response to recent In ..

9 minutes ago
 AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with o ..

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al H ..

Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi

3 hours ago
 WB support mission reviews progress of SFERP

WB support mission reviews progress of SFERP

9 minutes ago
 WB delegation visits flood-affected areas in Shahe ..

WB delegation visits flood-affected areas in Shaheed Benazirabad.

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of P ..

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz