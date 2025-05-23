- Home
- Showbiz
- Strings Across Borders: Portuguese Guitarist Pedro Joia Brings Jazz and Culture to Lahore
Strings Across Borders: Portuguese Guitarist Pedro Joia Brings Jazz And Culture To Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 07:40 PM
After starting his performance in Pakistanon 23rd May in Islamabad at “International Jazz Festival” at Silk Road Culture Center, the Portuguese Guitarist Pedro Joia will engage in a diversified program of activities, shows, masterclasses, and interactions in Lahore, the capital of Punjab
Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) – After starting his performance in Pakistanon 23rd May in Islamabad at “International Jazz Festival” at Silk Road Culture Center, the Portuguese Guitarist Pedro Joia will engage in a diversified program of activities, shows, masterclasses, and interactions in Lahore, the capital of Punjab.
Pedro Joia will be performing on the Sunday, 25th May show of the“International Jazz Festival” at Alhamra Arts Center. The same day he will also be offering two masterclass sessions to musicians, instrumentalists, and artists.First at 11 am, co-organized by Aga Khan Cultural Services, Lahore and Olomopolo Media, and the second one at 5 pm at Alhamra Arts Center.
This cultural program is organized by the Embassy of Portugal in Islamabad, with support from the Camões Institute for Cooperation and Language, I.P., Emirates Airlines, the Honorary Consul of Portugal in Lahore, and the International Jazz Festival.
Mr. Jóia’s visit marks a significant step in strengthening artistic and cultural ties between Portugal and Pakistan, celebrating the universal language of music through the rich musical heritage of the Portuguese and Pakistani cultures.
Recent Stories
Strings Across Borders: Portuguese Guitarist Pedro Joia Brings Jazz and Culture ..
ICCI, FGP partners to promote youth, women entrepreneurship in collaboration wit ..
Polish Embassy celebrates Constitution Day, condemns Khuzdar attack on school bu ..
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 50.37 points
Rupee gains 09 paisa against US Dollar
SBP injects over Rs 12.8 trillion in the market
Dr Tariq praises armed forces, nation for their courageous response to recent In ..
AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants
Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi
WB support mission reviews progress of SFERP
WB delegation visits flood-affected areas in Shaheed Benazirabad.
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Strings Across Borders: Portuguese Guitarist Pedro Joia Brings Jazz and Culture to Lahore24 minutes ago
-
What Mahira Khan says about question to work again with Bollywood?1 day ago
-
Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment2 days ago
-
Court reserves verdict on bail plea of Actress Nadia Hussain’s husband in Rs530m fraud case3 days ago
-
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors3 days ago
-
Asif Raza Mir opens up about professional relations with his former daughter-in-law Sajal Aly4 days ago
-
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time7 days ago
-
Portuguese guitarist Pedro Jóia to visit Pakistan for cultural performances8 days ago
-
Indian Music Company Zee music removes Atif Aslam’s name from songs9 days ago
-
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life10 days ago
-
Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her first child11 days ago
-
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 202511 days ago