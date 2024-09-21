Open Menu

Suffers From Mental Disorder, Reveals Alia Bhat

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 21, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Bollywood star says she cannot focus taks for extended periods of time

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2024) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has revealed that she suffered from a mental disorder, saying that she cannot focus things for extended periods of time.

In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt disclosed that she has a condition that makes it difficult for her to focus on tasks for extended periods of time.

The actress explained that she has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), which is why she cannot spend more than 45 minutes on a makeup set, leading her to prefer a simpler approach.

Alia said that due to this condition, she tended to rush through her work and hoped that those she collaborated with should also keep their tasks brief.

ADHD is a mental disorder characterized by excessive activity, difficulties in maintaining attention and a tendency to perform tasks without considering the consequences.

