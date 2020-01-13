Sufi night featuring fundraising gala dinner on next weekend

A soulful Sufi night will be held here on Saturday with the aim of raising funds for welfare organization Shaukat Khanam Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center (SKMCH&RC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :A soulful Sufi night will be held here on Saturday with the aim of raising funds for welfare organization Shaukat Khanam Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center (SKMCH&RC).

The event, to take place at a local hotel here, will include the performance of legendary qawwal Rizwan Moazzam who will enthrall the audience with his touching kalams in support of raising money for cancer patients being treated at SKMCH.

With the theme of 'Celebrating 25 years of Hope', the event will also comprise the performances of different local singers followed by dinner.

Rizwan Moazzam is the nephew of legendary qawali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan who stepped in to fill the void in sufi mystic genre of music after the demise of legendary qawwal.