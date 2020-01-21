Sufi Night to be held on January 25

A colorful musical evening- titled 'Night of Sufism' decorated with Sufi Kalams will be held on January 25 at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) to celebrate culture of Sufism

Hosted by Venture D Joy, this soulful evening will be featuring national and international folk artists to enthrall the Sufi Music lovers.

An organizer of the event said that Arif Lohar and Shafa Ullah Rokhari would perform with traditional and Sufi music.

This night was aimed to preserve and promotion of cultural music, traditional values and to boost the confidence of the young generation, he stated.