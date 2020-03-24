UrduPoint.com
Sufi Singer Iqbal Bahu Remembered On His 8th Death Anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ):Renowned and famous sufi and folk singer Iqbal Bahu was remembered long among singers, sufi songs lovers across the country on his 8th death anniversary on Tuesday.

Iqbal Bahu was born as Muhammad Iqbal in Gurdaspur, Punjab, British India in 1944. His family migrated to Pakistan after partition in 1947, and settled in Lahore.

Iqbal started his career as a banker and worked for National Bank of Pakistan from 1971 to 1997, but singing in Sufi music brought him fame and recognition.

Bahu started his singing career in 1964 from Radio Pakistan, Lahore. He was introduced to Radio by Muhammad Azam Khan, former chief controller Radio Pakistan.

His involvement in the mysticism of the 17th century well-known Sufi saint Sultan Bahu made him add Bahu to his name,moreover he held a special command in Punjabi language poetry of Sufi tradition and included works of other saints such as Fariduddin Ganjshakar in his repertoire.

He sang many Sufiana songs for the Radio Pakistan and the Pakistan Television Iqbal Bahu also gave many live performances around the globe in his last years of life including at BBC Bush House, London in 1992, he was also awarded with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in 2008.

Bahu died on 24 March 2012 due to a heart attack in Lahore at age 68 and was laid to rest at Miani Saheb Graveyard, Lahore.

