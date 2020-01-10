UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sufi Singer Sings Against Rules For Poor Governance

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 12:33 PM

Sufi singer sings against rules for poor governance

Majni Faqeer—the famous Sindhi singer, staged protest against the rulers by singing a Sindhi song wherein he targeted poor policies of the central PTI government and Sindh government for poor policies and bad governance. 

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2020) Amid increasing inflation in the country whereas every poor is crying the artists have also come out against the central government and Sindh government for poor economic policies.

Manji Faqeer, a famous singer of Sindh, staged a different protests against the PTI government by singing a song in Sindhi language in front of Karachi Press Club. He criticized the government for strict policies including massive taxes which burdened the general masses and asked for mercy upon the public.

“Our condition is getting weaker every passing day, have mercy upon us,” the last verses in Sindhi language meant.

The inflation and increasing taxes have made survival of a layman difficult as flour and other essential prices have gone out of reach of common man. Karachi City—the economic hub of the country—has been witnessing huge gas crisis.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Gas Crisis Man Hub Government

Recent Stories

2 in 5 (39%) Pakistanis blame the clashes between ..

21 minutes ago

Woman, daughter killed, two injured in CNG cylinde ..

12 minutes ago

Tibet average temperature up 0.4 degrees Celsius e ..

12 minutes ago

West's Claims That Ukrainian Plane Possibly Downed ..

12 minutes ago

Hubble telescope detects small dark matter clumps

12 minutes ago

Global radar company Vayyar launches new 4D home s ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.