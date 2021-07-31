Sumbul Iqbal tests positive for COVID-19

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2021) Lollywood actress Sumbul Iqbal tested positive for COVID-19.

The actress abandoned all activities and isolated herself at home.

Taking to Instagram, Sumbul Iqbal informed her fans and friends about being tested COVID positive.

She asked them to stay safe and also pray for her speedy recovery.

Sumbul said, “Covid positive, stay safe everyone,” the actress said, asking her fans: "Remember me in your prayers,".