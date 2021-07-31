UrduPoint.com

Sumbul Iqbal Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 03:16 PM

Sumbul Iqbal tests positive for COVID-19

The actress has asked her fans and friends for stay safe and also pray for her speedy recovery.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2021) Lollywood actress Sumbul Iqbal tested positive for COVID-19.

The actress abandoned all activities and isolated herself at home.

Taking to Instagram, Sumbul Iqbal informed her fans and friends about being tested COVID positive.

She asked them to stay safe and also pray for her speedy recovery.

Sumbul said, “Covid positive, stay safe everyone,” the actress said, asking her fans: "Remember me in your prayers,".

Related Topics

Sumbul Iqbal All Instagram

Recent Stories

Checkpoints set up to enforce lockdown in Karachi

Checkpoints set up to enforce lockdown in Karachi

9 minutes ago
 Corona vaccination continues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ..

Corona vaccination continues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

17 minutes ago
 PHA chairman launches tree plantation drive

PHA chairman launches tree plantation drive

18 minutes ago
 One Worker Dead, 9 Injured in Coal Mine Blast in U ..

One Worker Dead, 9 Injured in Coal Mine Blast in Ukraine's Donetsk Region - Comp ..

18 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif mulls legal options for his return to ..

Nawaz Sharif mulls legal options for his return to Pakistan: Sources

37 minutes ago
 6-acre illegally possessed land relinquished on ci ..

6-acre illegally possessed land relinquished on citizen's complaint

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.