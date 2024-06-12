Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12nd, 2024) Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha addressed rumors about her wedding with beau Zaheer Iqbal.

“Firstly, it’s nobody’s business. Secondly, it is my choice, so I don’t know why people are so concerned about it. People ask me about my marriage more than my parents, so I find that very funny. Now, I am just used to it. It doesn’t bother me. People are curious; what can we do about it?” she remarked.

She made these remarks during an interview to iDiva.

Sinha pointed out that they receive more questions about their marriage from strangers than from their own parents, which she finds quite amusing.

In an interview with Zoom, Indian actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi’s father, mentioned that he is unaware of any wedding plans for his daughter on June 23.

Previously, her brother Luv Sinha also commented on the wedding rumors.

“I won’t be commenting. It’s better if you reach out to Sonakshi or the other person. All I can say is I have nothing to say on this matter,” he added.