Sunakshi Sinha Addresses Rumours About Her Marriage With Zaheer Iqbal
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 12, 2024 | 02:05 PM
The actress has opened up about the rumours in a recent interview with iDiva.
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12nd, 2024) Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha addressed rumors about her wedding with beau Zaheer Iqbal.
“Firstly, it’s nobody’s business. Secondly, it is my choice, so I don’t know why people are so concerned about it. People ask me about my marriage more than my parents, so I find that very funny. Now, I am just used to it. It doesn’t bother me. People are curious; what can we do about it?” she remarked.
She made these remarks during an interview to iDiva.
Sinha pointed out that they receive more questions about their marriage from strangers than from their own parents, which she finds quite amusing.
In an interview with Zoom, Indian actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi’s father, mentioned that he is unaware of any wedding plans for his daughter on June 23.
Previously, her brother Luv Sinha also commented on the wedding rumors.
“I won’t be commenting. It’s better if you reach out to Sonakshi or the other person. All I can say is I have nothing to say on this matter,” he added.
Recent Stories
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer5 days ago
-
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion6 days ago
-
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life on Insta9 days ago
-
Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams11 days ago
-
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore11 days ago
-
Gary Lineker, Jemima Goldsmith spotted enjoying dinner date13 days ago
-
Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya14 days ago
-
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show15 days ago
-
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors16 days ago
-
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa18 days ago
-
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA18 days ago
-
19th death anniversary of Rangeela observed19 days ago