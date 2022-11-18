Suniel Shetty regrets over frequent celebrity deaths in gym

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actor believes that the deaths are taking place due to the supplements they use while working for gym.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2022) Bollywood star Suniel Shetty has strongly reacted to the lot of celebrity deaths while working out in the gym.

According to India media report, Shetty said, “The problem lies in the supplements they take, the steroids they consume. The workout is not the problem. No, they are not stretching themselves beyond their limits. It’s heart failure and not heart attack when one indulges in supplements and steroids,“.

He further said, “Also, it is about eating right and getting the right amount of sleep.

All these play a role. And mind you, by eating right I don’t mean dieting. By eating right I mean nutrition. The nutrition has to be correct and adequate.

Actor Raju Shrivastava and Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi reportedly died while working out in the gym, since then there has been talks about sudden deaths in gym.

Earlier, Salman Khan’s 50 year-old bodyguard Sagar Pandey also lost his life in the gym. Besides it, Puneeth Rajkumar, who was a south Indian actor passed away while working out in the gym last year in October.