Sunny Deol Reveals He Didn't Speak To Shah Rukh Khan For 16 Years

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 hours ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 04:08 PM

Sunny Deol reveals he didn't speak to Shah Rukh Khan for 16 years

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has revealed the reason behind not talking to Indian famed actor Shah Rukh Khan for 16 years after doing work together in blockbuster Darr'.Deol

MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th June, 2019) Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has revealed the reason behind not talking to Indian famed actor Shah Rukh Khan for 16 years after doing work together in blockbuster Darr'.Deol said, "I was doing a scene in the film where Shah Rukh stabs me.

I had a heated discussion with Yash Chopra regarding that scene. I tried explaining that I am a commando officer in the film, my character is an expert, I am very fit, then how can this boy (Shah Rukh's character in the film) beat me easily.

He can beat me if I can't see him. If he can stab me while I am looking at him, then I won't be called a commando."He added, "Since Yash ji was old, I respected him and couldn't say anything.

I put my hands inside my pocket as I was very angry.

Soon, out of anger, I didn't even realise that I had ripped my pants with my hands."When the actor was asked about his relation with Shah Rukh, he replied, "It's not that I didn't talk to Khan but I just cut myself off and I anyway don't socialise much.

So we never met, toh baat karne ki baat he nahi hai."In the psychological thriller directed by Yash Chopra, Sunny Deol was hero opposite Juhi Chawla in Darr, the 1993 while Shah Rukh Khan performed as an obsessed lover of Juhi who tried to destroy her life with his misplaced sense of affection and possessiveness.

