Sunny Leone Collapses After Being Shot' By Co-star

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:48 PM

Sunny Leone collapses after being shot' by co-star

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone shared a video of her being collapsed on the sets of her upcoming film Kokokola, after her co-star shot' her

New Delhi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) Bollywood actress Sunny Leone shared a video of her being collapsed on the sets of her upcoming film Kokokola, after her co-star shot' her.The actress played a prank on the sets of the film during the scene with actor Dev Gill when she fell down after being shot by him, leaving the cast and crew of her team quite worried.The video went viral on social media and her fans stated inquiring about the health.

