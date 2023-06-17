UrduPoint.com

Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 17, 2023 | 02:31 PM

Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

The actress has expressed her excitement about being part of 'Big Boss 2 OTT.'

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2023) The highly anticipated second season of Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT' is set to hit screens soon, and recent reports suggest that Indian actress Sunny Leone will also be part of the show.

According to Indian media, Sunny Leone's involvement in the show has been confirmed, but it remains uncertain whether she will join as a host or a contestant.

In an interview with the media, Sunny Leone expressed her excitement about being part of 'Big Boss 2 OTT.' She mentioned that being associated with the show feels like returning home, having closely followed it in the past. She also expressed her readiness to take the show to new heights.

While the first season of 'Big Boss OTT' was hosted by Karan Johar, Salman Khan will be taking on the hosting duties for the second season.

