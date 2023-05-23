UrduPoint.com

Sunny Leone Makes Captivating Entrance At Cannes Film Festival 2023

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 23, 2023 | 05:58 PM

Sunny Leone makes captivating entrance at Cannes Film Festival 2023

The actress, accompanied by the cast and crew of her film "Kennedy" and director Anurag Kashyap, mesmerize onlookers with her radiant beauty, showcased through an enchanting bottle-green ensemble.

CANNES: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2023) Sunny Leone made a captivating entrance at the renowned Cannes Film Festival 2023, marking her debut appearance and leaving everyone in awe.

The actress, accompanied by the cast and crew of her film "Kennedy" and director Anurag Kashyap, mesmerized onlookers with her radiant beauty, showcased through an enchanting bottle-green ensemble.

Anticipation had built up among fans who eagerly awaited Sunny's red carpet debut at Cannes, and she certainly didn't disappoint. Her elegant look surpassed expectations.

With a subtle touch of makeup and perfectly coordinated accessories, she effortlessly exuded grace and charm, capturing the attention of all who beheld her.

Sunny delighted her followers by sharing breathtaking photos of her Cannes experience on social media. She expressed her excitement about being part of the festival and extended her gratitude to the designer who contributed to making her feel exceptionally beautiful.

Fans have been overwhelmed by Sunny's stunning appearance, showering her with compliments and admiration for gracefully aging like fine wine.

Furthermore, it was revealed that Sunny's husband, Daniel Weber, was also in attendance at this prestigious event, adding to the excitement surrounding her Cannes journey.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Social Media Fine Sunny Leone Event All

Recent Stories

IRENA Council assesses energy transition progress ..

IRENA Council assesses energy transition progress ahead of COP28

15 minutes ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates 2023 edition of Pre ..

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates 2023 edition of PrecisionMed Exhibition &amp; Sum ..

30 minutes ago
 Former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari quits ..

Former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari quits politics

47 minutes ago
 King of Malaysia welcomes Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..

King of Malaysia welcomes Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed in Kuala Lumpur

1 hour ago
 Ghulam Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Amin script Dynam ..

Ghulam Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Amin script Dynamites' dominating win

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi appear before NAB in Al Qa ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi appear before NAB in Al Qadir Trust case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.