Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) While educationist Anand Kumar has long been in the spotlight for his Super 30 programme, little had he imagined that the Bollywood film inspired by his life would be a turning point for him.

Only days after the Hrithik Roshan starrer raced past the Rs 100-crore mark, Kumar was invited to speak at an orientation programme at IIT Bombay. "In 1994, I was the only student selected from Bihar by the National board Of Higher Mathematics to pursue a short course at IIT Bombay.

I had spent one-and-a-half months at the institute. I have fond memories of the campus and the Powai lake. It was an honour to go back as a speaker."Ever since the film hit screens, there has been renewed interest in Kumar and his endeavours.

The Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi governments have approached him to teach math in government schools as well as conduct teachers' training programmes. His promotional tours with Roshan have ensured that his fame is no longer restricted to educational circles.