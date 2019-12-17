UrduPoint.com
Superman's Cape Sells For Nearly $200,000 In Hollywood Auction

Chand Sahkeel 1 hour ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:12 PM

Superman's very first movie cape was sold for nearly $200,000 alongside a collection of rare Hollywood memorabilia, the auction house said

LOS ANGELES (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th December, 2019) Superman's very first movie cape was sold for nearly $200,000 alongside a collection of rare Hollywood memorabilia, the auction house said.The prop from Christopher Reeve's "Superman", which went for $193,750, headlined Monday's sale of about 400 cinephile items at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles.Only six capes in total were used while shooting the film, which came out in 1978.Multiple costumes from "Star Trek" also found buyers.

These included the uniform worn by Patrick Stewart for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, which sold for $28,800.

Leonard Nimoy's Romulan costume from "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" sold for $20,000.Dan Akroyd's jumpsuit from "Ghostbusters II" also went up for auction and was sold for $32,000, according to Julien's Auctions, which specializes in Hollywood collections and memorabilia.Although it was originally announced as an auction headline item, the pipe of Bilbo Baggins, played by Ian Holm in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, was not sold at the auction.

